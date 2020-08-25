Margaret A. "Peg" Wilson, 86, of Montpelier, IN, passed away at Heritage Pointe, Warren, IN. on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
There will be a funeral mass held at the St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church 209 S. Spring St. Hartford City, IN. 47348 at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with a dinner to be held at the American Legion hall, Montpelier, IN following funeral mass.
Preferred memorials: St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church 209 S. Spring St. Hartford City IN 47348
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.