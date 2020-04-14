Margaret A. “Peg” Wilson, 86, of Montpelier, IN, passed away at Heritage Pointe, Warren, IN. on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 2:18 a.m. She was born on Monday, March 26, 1934, in St. Joseph, MI. She married David D. Wilson on Saturday, Feb. 02, 1957 in Notre Dame, IN.; he preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2011. Peg graduated High School in Benton Harbor, MI. She then went to the Holy Cross school of nursing where she became a registered nurse. She had worked at Caylor Nickel Medical Center, Bluffton, IN, and the Blackford County Hospital, Hartford City, IN. Peg was always kind to her patients and was well thought of in the Montpelier community. She was an avid Notre Dame fan, and was a season ticket holder for the Indianapolis Colts. She was a member of Tri Kappa, and the Tuesday Girls. Peg enjoyed traveling, cruises, playing Bridge, watching movies, and reading. She and her husband, David, wintered in Sarasota, FL. where she volunteered at Tidewell Hospice. The family would like to say a special Thank You to the staff at Heritage Pointe for the wonderful care they gave their mother.
She will be sadly missed by her Daughter – Diane (Mike) Reardon, Carmel, IN, Daughter – Elizabeth “Betsy” (Ed) Sipes, Marion, IN, Daughter – Mary Wilson, Montpelier, IN, Son – David D. (Kim) Wilson, Jr., Marion, IN, Daughter – Janet (Steve) Rogers, Hartford City, IN, Brother – Robert (Linda) Kennell, Grand Rapids, MI, Grandchildren – Troy (Emily) Sipes , Carmel, IN, Christopher (Beckah) Sipes, Marion, IN, James (Beth) Reardon, Carmel, IN, Akeem Wilson, Marion, IN, Brandon (Sarah) Conner, Hartford City, IN, Jared Conner, Hartford City, IN, David D. Wilson , III, Marion, IN, Anne Wilson, Marion, IN, Zachery Reardon, Carmel, IN, Great Grandchildren – Adeline Mary Reardon, Oliver David Sipes, Mia Caroline Sipes, Beau Kyle Reardon, Leo Patrick Sipes, and Tessa Marie Sipes.
She was preceded in death by her Father – Harris Kennell, Mother – Dorothy (Bash) Kennell, Husband – David D. Wilson, Infant Son – Joseph E. Wilson, and Brother – Phillip Kennell.
Due to health concerns of the Covid-19, private family calling will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Father William Summerlin will be officiating at a graveside service on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Interment will follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Montpelier. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials: St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City IN 47348.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneral homes.com
