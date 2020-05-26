Margaret A. “Margie” Twibell, 80, died May 24 in Muncie.
A life resident of Hartford City, she was born to James William and Mary E. (Gilbert) Landon, Jr. She married Max W. Twibell on November 6, 1958.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. May 29 in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City. Burial will follow services at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation: noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home prior to services.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Blackford County Cancer Support Group, through the Blackford Community Foundation, P.O. Box 327 Hartford City, IN 47348-0327.
Visit www.watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
