Marcus D. Edwards Bastin, 83 of Marion, IN, died at 11:05 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Owen Valley Health Campus, Spencer, IN. She was born in Metcalfe County, KY, on June 19, 1937, as the only child of the late B. Bethel Edwards and Laura T. Ferguson Edwards Wolff. On July 18, 1953, Marcus married her sweetheart, Norman D. Bastin, who preceded her in death.
Marcus attended Caverna High School in Horse Cave, KY and Indiana Business College in Marion, IN. She was a lifelong homemaker. Marcus was a loving mother and extended her love to both her extended family and her church family at Sunnycrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, cooking, canning, quilting, reading, and participating in church functions. Spending time with her family, church family, and many friends was her favorite activity.
