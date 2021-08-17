Marcus Cornell Walker Jr., 36, of Marion IN, passed on Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:33 am. He was born in Indianapolis IN, on Feb. 21, 1985 to Marcus Cornell Walker Sr. and Candice Meredith ( Ervin).
The Viewing is from 11 am-1 pm on Aug. 20, 2021 with the Memorial Service immediately following at St. Paul Baptist Church (1204 W. 14th St. Marion, IN). Pastor C.L. Adams will be the eulogist. Marcus will then be laid to rest at Grant Memorial Park in Marion IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.