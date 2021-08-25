It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the loss of Marcus “Coby” Wright, who passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Santa Rosa, California. He was born on April 2, 1976. He married Jacinda Fort on June 10, 1997, and she survives.
Coby’s jobs were always important to him, and he dedicated himself to educating himself. In his many years on the “cable” journey, he earned multiple certificates and accolades from bosses, employees, and family. His final position was with Sonic Fiber Optic Internet where he will be missed by all.
