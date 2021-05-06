Marcia Kay Evans-Clark, 80, of Marion, passed away at 6:00 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home. She was born in Marion on May 5, 1941, to Willie Simon and Loretta M. (Shoecraft) Evans.
Marcia graduated from Marion High School in 1960. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her employment at General Tire, Marcia worked at Bridges to Health in Marion and had been a dedicated foster mother for many years. She liked to play Bingo, especially with her sisters. More than anything, she cherished time spent with family and she will be missed dearly. "Miracle Marcia" will be remembered as a strong and motivated woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.