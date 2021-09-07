Marc W. Bailey, 45, of rural Geneva, IN, passed away on Sunday, Sept 5, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, Sept 30, 1975, in Decatur, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 1:30 PM on Saturday. Interment will follow in the Salamonie Cemetery in Salamonie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.