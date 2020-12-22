Mamie Louise Fogleson, 93, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 10:52 am on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in her home. She was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on Sunday, September 25, 1927, to William and Della (Smith) Leonard. She was married to Donald Fogleson, who preceded her in death on June 3, 2002.
Mamie worked at SCM Allied Paper Co., where she was a machine operator for 23 years. She was a member of Grace Community Church, as well as Eastern Star of Upland. She enjoyed traveling and gardening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.