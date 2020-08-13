Malissa Shanks, 49, of Marion, passed away at 2:20 am on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Indianapolis on February 15, 1971, to Jimmy Wainscott, Sr., and to Sandra K. (Sparks) Hockett. On September 11, 1993, she married Roger A. Shanks, and he survives.
Malissa was a 1989 Marion High School graduate. She was a trustee at The Eagles Lodge in Marion. Malissa enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping, going for walks in the evening, swimming, and going to the casino. Her family always came first in her life, and she loved spending time with them, especially during the holidays. She liked watching movies, especially horror films. Malissa will be remembered for her open-minded, outspoken, and fun-loving spirit. She never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her loving husband of 26 years, survivors include her step-mother, Phyllis M. Hockett of Gas City; sons, Jordan (Cara) Shanks of IA, Nathan Shanks of Marion, and Blake Shanks of Marion; granddaughter, Lennon Shanks; grandsons, Bodi Shanks and Cayden Shanks; brothers, Jimmy (Jane) Wainscott of Marion and Jack (Stephanie) Wainscott of Marion; sisters, Machelle (Richard) Peters of Mooresville, NC, and Sheila (John) Hayden of Marion; mother-in-law, Wanda D. (Mike) Likens of Beaver Dam, KY; sister-in-law, Shelley (Michael) Moore of Marion; two step-sisters; her beloved dog, Shaggy Shanks; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Malissa was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Wainscott, Sr.; mother, Sandra K. Hockett; step-father, Charles E. Hockett; father-in-law, Michael E. Shanks, Sr.; one step-sister; and one step-brother.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Malissa's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Delmar Fenwick officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fraternal Order of Eagles, 933 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
