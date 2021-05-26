Maggie Sophia Nieman, 9, of Summitville, gained her wings unexpectedly Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson. Maggie was born on April 27, 2012 in Anderson, Indiana, daughter of Joshua and Casey (Blanton) Nieman.
A third grader at Park Elementary, Maggie loved anything to do with nature and being outside. She loved camping and campfires, swimming, hiking, kayaking, riding bikes, and cooking. She was an artist that loved painting since she could hold a paint brush and any kind of crafts. A little tornado at heart, she loved to help people and have fun. Maggie will be missed by her African Spud Tortoise, Evee. She was a member of Girl Scout Troop #3993 and played Club Volleyball and soccer.
