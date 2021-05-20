Madonna M. “Donna” (Russ) Floyd, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.
She was born on March 23, 1931 in Upland to Dello and Hazel (Foy) Russ and has resided in Fairmount since 1950. She was a graduate of Jefferson Township High School-Class of 1949. Donna had worked for Fox Appliance formerly of Marion. She was an avid supporter of Madison-Grant Athletics and a long-time all sport season ticket holder. She enjoyed yard work and mowing at her home. She was a fan of the Chicago Bears and the Indiana Pacers. She was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma and will be greatly missed.
