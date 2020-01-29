Madonna J. Scott, age 96 of Marion and formerly Elwood, died Jan. 26, 2020 at Colonial Oaks Health Center in Marion. She was born Jan. 14, 1924 in Greentown to Clyde and Zelpha (Miller) Williams. Later, she was blessed with a step-mother, Cecil Williams, who raised her from 3 months old. Madonna worked for 22 years at Essex Wire Co. in Elwood. She was a former member of Harmony Christian Church in Leisure. Madonna’s passion was cooking for her family and friends, and she was known as the “Noodle Lady”. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, and she was devoted to her family.
Madonna’s family includes 5 children, Shirley Cole of Carmel, Carolyn (Richard) Heaton of Elwood, Judi (Tom) Riggs of Fairmount, Chuck (Linda) Scott of Syracuse, and Bill (Carol) Scott of Elwood; daughter-in-law, Sue Scott of Marion; sister, Susie Gavin of Marion; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and step-mother; son, Ron Scott; grandson, Aaron Scott; in-laws, Claude and Dorothy Scott; and 9 siblings, Mary Powell, Tence Williams, Naomi Porter, Lester Boswell, Joan Shellen, Faye Williams, Willis Boswell, Juanita Comer, and Malcolm Williams.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Josh Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Knox Chapel Cemetery in Fairmount. Visitation is from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Online condolences: copherfeslermay.com.
