Mable Louise Covert, 98, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Muncie, IN. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Keplinger Funeral Home and staff are recommending everyone follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19 and a mask is required.
Please visit www.keplingerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
