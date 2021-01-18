Mabel J. Benge, 93, Marion, passed away at 6:33 am on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born on Saturday, July 30, 1927, to Vernon and Lilly (Johns) Chittick. On August 3, 1946, she married Howard Benge, and he preceded her in death.
Mabel was a switchboard operator and purchaser with Essex until her retirement. She loved quilting, as well as eating out at restaurants.
