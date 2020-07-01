M. Thomas “Tom” Braun, 89, of Carmel, formerly of Marion, passed away at 10:03 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at The Stratford in Carmel. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 29, 1930, to Meinrad and Loretta (Linenger) Braun, Sr.. On September 10, 1955, he married Elaine B. Schmidt, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2014.
Tom graduated from East Detroit High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Lawrence Institute of Technology in Detroit before pursuing his MBA at Ball State University. He had served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952 and achieved the rank of Engineman Second Class.
Tom owned and operated Trans Industries, was President of Braunco Inc., and was a developer of The Bluffs at Blue Heron Lake. He was a member of the Society of Mechanical Engineers, served on the board of Grant-Blackford Mental Health, was a past member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the MECCA Club, and a member of the Meshingomesia Country Club. Tom enjoyed golfing, playing piano, and extensive traveling, especially with his wife.
He is survived by his son, Michael T. (Taritha) Braun of Sheridan; daughter, Kathleen E. (Jeffrey) Herbort of Marion; grandsons, Jeremiah, Jim, Joe, Brandon, and Adam; granddaughters, Karen, Carmen, Loretta, and Emily; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and good friend, Charles E. (Johnny Sue) Herriman of Marion.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Lucille, Bernice, and Betty.
The family will have a private graveside service followed by burial at Gardens of Memory in Marion, IN. A Celebration of Life service will be hosted by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be designated to The Elaine B. Braun Memorial Endowment Fund by making checks payable to The Community Foundation of Grant County, 505 W. 3rd St., Marion, IN 46952 or by giving online at https://givetogrant.org/braun/.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
