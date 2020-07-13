Lynn Scott Shaw, 87, of Warren, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 12,2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born on April 2, 1933 in Huntington County.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Masonic Services beginning at 6:30pm, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N Matilda St., Warren, Indiana. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020, viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Etna Cemetery, in Mt. Etna, Huntington County, IN.
