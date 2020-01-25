Lynn L. Daugherty, 78, Warren, Indiana, died 11:38 P.M. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born Wednesday, Sept. 03, 1941, to Garl O. and Isabelle (Holmes) Daugherty. He married Mary Cunningham Dec. 30, 1961; she survives. He was preceded in death by his Parents and Grandson-Derek Daugherty.
Family and friends may gather to remember at Heritage Pointe-Applegate Chapel Jan. 27, 2019 from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M. Celebration of life following at 3 P.M. His brother Kent Daugherty officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
Arrangements by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.
