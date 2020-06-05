Lynn Ann Gilland, 49, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Muncie on March 9, 1969 to Glen Eugene Gilland and Margaret Ann (Sullivan) Gilland. Her mom has since passed away on September 17, 2019.
She had formerly worked in Muncie for a local attorney.
Lynn was cremated and a graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of graveside service.
