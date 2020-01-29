Lyle R. Smith, 70, of Huntington, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Markle Health and Rehabilitation. Lyle was born on Jan. 7, 1950 to Robert G. “Bob” and Lucille M. (McCoskey) Smith.
Visitation Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 3 – 7 p.m. at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Services 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Pastor Dennis Miller, Pastor Kent Kotesky, and Pastor Gary Dilley will officiate. One hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Huntington County.
Memorials to Emmanuel Community Church Children’s Ministry.
Online guestbook: www.baileylove.com.
