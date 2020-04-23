Luther H. Arnold Jr., age 69, of Huntington, died April 18, 2020 at Hickory Creek Healthcare in Huntington.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services for Huntington County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Luther was born on March 28, 1951 in Allegan, Michigan, the son of Luther H. Arnold Sr. and Mary O. Culver. He enjoyed traveling and riding his motorcycle.
