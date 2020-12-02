Lupe C. Bennett, 73, of Redkey, IN, died at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020 at Reid Health Hospital in Richmond.
Family and friends may gather at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Dec. 4 from 4-8 p.m. A service will follow at 8 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Redkey.
