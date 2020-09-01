Lula Mae Thomas transitioned from her Earthy home to her Heavenly reward at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, August 25th at Marion General Hospital. Lula Mae Thomas was born May 15,1930 to Mylee and Sidney Rose.
Those who made their Transition before Lula- Her mother and Father Mylee and Sidney, her husband Robert Thomas, her Son Wiley, great grandson Dayon Glover, sisters Leethie, Luberda, Lucile, Nora Lee, Brothers George, Johnnie and Montgomery.
She leaves to mourn, her Sister Wilsie Williams, grandson Damon Glover, her Care giver Rosie Duckworth-Garne, a host of nieces, nephews, great and great grands. she leaves to mourn her a special friend and prayer partner and Florence Barnett and a host special friends.
There will be a public viewing from 9:30 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, September 4, 2020. Family Service will be held. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.
