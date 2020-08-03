Luke H.W. Amick, age 38, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.
Luke was a 2000 graduate of Huntington North High School. He had worked at Fort Wayne Metals as a machine operator.
Along with his parents he is survived by one brother, Joshua Amick, Fort Wayne, IN; two sisters, Michelle (Matt Warren) Amick, Fort Wayne, IN, and Maria (Andy) Hancock, Dallas, TX.
There will be no calling or services. A private burial will be at a later date.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN, is handling arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
