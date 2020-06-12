Luella P. Grossman, age 93, of Huntington, died at 12:56 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Tipton Place in Huntington.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Preferred memorials are to Trinity Preschool Scholarship Fund, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Luella was born on March 28, 1927 in Wabash, the daughter of Henry and Edythe (Urschel) Gemmer. She married Glenn Richard Grossman on November 7, 1954 in Bedford, Indiana; he preceded her in death.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Luella P. Grossman.
