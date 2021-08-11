Lueann Turner, 87, Marion, passed away at 8:13 am on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Huntington County on Monday, January 1, 1934, to Phillip Gelzleichter and to Nora (Craig) Kohr.
Lueann graduated from Sweetser High School and worked as a nursing assistant with VA Northern Indiana Health Care System until her retirement. Lueann will be remembered for her sweet disposition and her clever wit to the end. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cross-stitch, and feeding the birds.
