Lucille Hurd, 90, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior and to join her husband, Rev. Charles Tipton Hurd, on Monday, June 21, 2021.
On August 11, 1930, Lucille was born at home in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, to Thomas Calvin and Caroline (Cooper) Miller. She was one of eleven siblings. At the age of 18, she married the love of her life, Charles, on May 7, 1949. She was married for 62 years until he went to be with Jesus on December 11, 2011. They were in ministry for 60 years and pastored for 53 years. Charles always called Lucille “his sunshine”. She would often sing her favorite song, “Till the Storm Passes By”, as a solo in church. Her favorite hymn was “Amazing Grace”.
