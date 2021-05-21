Lucille B. Pence, 98, of Amboy passed away Thursday, March 20, 2021 in Kokomo, IN. Survivors include a son, Rodney Pence of Amboy and a daughter Susann (Darrell) York of Kokomo, IN, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 AM, Monday May 24, 2021 at the McGrawsville Community Church with Pastor Kenny Cole officiating. Burial in Parklawn Cemetery, Amboy, IN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, Amboy, IN.
