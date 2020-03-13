Lucas A. Cruz, Jr., 63, of LaFontaine, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on Jan. 18, 1957, in Wabash, to Lucas T. & Gloria (Acevedo) Cruz, Sr.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
Private funeral services for family will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940 with Reverend Gabriel Cruz officianting.
Preferred memorials to ABATE of Wabash or to the APA Pool League.
