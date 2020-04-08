Lowell Porter, 81, of Marion, passed away at 8:15 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 29, 1938, to Boone and Bessie (Bradley) Porter. On August 6, 1960, he married Carolyn Miller, and she survives.
Lowell worked at Dana Corp. throughout his career. Whenever he would get done with his shift at Dana, he would build homes with his brothers in Marion, as well as tinker with cars. Lowell was also a former volunteer firefighter, Captain, and chaplain with the Center Township Fire Department for over 20 years.
Lowell loved his family, and he loved the Lord. Most of the activities and interests that he enjoyed were affiliated with his church at Calvary Social Brethren, where he was a member. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and superintendent for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Additional survivors include his three daughters, Robin (Darl) Rennaker of Marion, Brenda (Roger) Reno of Fairmount, and Amy Jo (Shannon) Sparks of IN; son, Jeffrey Porter of Marion; two brothers, Paul (Kathy) Porter of Olive Hill, KY, and Ora (Sue) Porter of Cicero; two grandsons, Kirk (Jillian) Rennaker of Lansing, MI, and Ryan Porter of Wabash; three granddaughters, Megan (Travis) Isenbarger of Lafayette, Teairah (A.J.) Coffee of Fairmount, and Ashley (Scott) Wallace of LaFontaine; and eight great-grandchildren, Kinleigh Coffee, Charlie Coffee, Sarah Rennaker, James Rennaker, Austin Rennaker, Tanner Isenbarger, Everly Isenbarger, and Harbor Wallace.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Chester C. (Betty) Porter, Johnnie (Marylou) Porter, and Darvin Porter.
A private visitation and service for family will be held. Pastor Bruce Koontz will be officiating with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park. A celebration of life for friends of Lowell will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
