Lovell Jane "Bow" Lainhart, 90, a long-time resident of University Health Care in Upland, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.
Jane was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Feb. 23, 1930, daughter of the late Milburn Taylor and Rosa Josephine (Skaggs) Stillwell. She attended a one room school house in Kentucky. She later moved to Alexandria and had been a resident of Fairmount since 1967. She married George Wiley Lainhart on April 15, 1946. Although they were divorced they remained friends until his death. Jane had worked at Delta Electronics and later worked in housekeeping at Marion General Hospital for 15 years. She had also worked at the Fairmount Laundromat. She was a member of the Fairmount Baptist Church where she was active with the Variety Club. Jane loved her family and babysitting her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed going fishing.
