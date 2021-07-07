Louise Stephanie Lidy, 80 of Marion passed away at the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Ft. Wayne on Saturday June 26,2021. She was born Sept. 14,1940 in Chicago, IL to the late James and Stephanie Vlchek Swanson. Louise was a journeyman carpenter for General Motors (a job that was offered to her in error as they were expecting a man when she arrived for work, but they hired her anyway) a member of the UAW Union Local 977 in Marion. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, an avid artist and crafter, and an accomplished ultralight pilot. She built her own ultralight aircraft when she was ineligible for a pilot license. Louise was a devoted mother of six. She is survived by her loving children who remember her as a loving mother who also provided instruction and correction when needed. Surviving are Frederick Lee Lidy of Marion, Robert Charles Schoff of Logansport, Bernadine Marie Baca of Columbia City, Tina Renee Smith of Columbia City, Paulynn ‘Lynn’ Kay Schoff-Budreau of Fishers and Lewis Martin Lidy of Marion. Also surviving are several grandchildren and a plethora of great grandchildren. A sister Judy Thompson of Logansport and a brother James Swanson II of Pipe Creek Falls also survive. She was preceded in death by a brother Charles Swanson.
A celebration of life led by Lauren Reames will be held at 1pm on Saturday July 10th in the Serenity Chapel at Gardens of Memory Cemetery Marion, IN. Friends may call from noon until the time of services.
