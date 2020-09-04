Louis Ron Calaway, age 83 of Marion passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion.
Louis was born December 12, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana the son of the late Everett Calaway and Helen (Perkins) Calaway.
He is survived by two sons, Tom Calaway of Indiana and Adam Calaway of Shelbyville, Indiana; 6 grandchildren, Tara Calaway, Ron Calaway, Becki Jewel, Rose Calaway, Michael Calaway and Justin Calaway; and 6 great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral services and cremation will take place.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
