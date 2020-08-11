Louella Francis Goins, daughter of the late R.B. and Dorothy Bradley, was born November 1, 1921 in Rushville, Indiana. She was one of six children born to this union. Louella attended Rushville Public Schools and graduated in 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Rushville.
Louella was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Bradley and R.B. Bradley, husband, Joseph Goins, sister, Margaret Franklin, brothers, James Robert Bradley, Richard Bradley, William Bradley, and sons, David Van Goins and William Ray Goins.
She leaves not to mourn but to cherish her memory, her daughters, Jo Ella Hawkins and Doris McDougal; her sons, Larry Goins, Terry (Lorna) Goins, Rick (Kim) Goins, Dennis (Desiree) Goins, and Kris (SoVonna) Goins; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of dear friends who enjoyed her hospitality and caring spirit.
Visitation for friends will be held at Main Street Christian Church, 615 N. Main Street, Rushville, Indiana on August 14th from 11 – 12:30 with a private service for family , with Pastor Elaine Stewart presiding. Face masks are required. All services were entrusted to Moster Mortuary. Interment will be in East Hill cemetery.
