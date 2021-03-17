LouAnn Sharp (Willie) was called home to Jesus March 16, 2021 at Lutheran hospital after a battle with cancer.
LouAnn was born Jan. 25, 1956 to George and Marjorie (Bollenbacher) Eckrote in Berne, Indiana. She has two siblings, Cathy (Rodney) Pierce, Ohio, and Jerry Eckrote, Berne, who survive. She graduated from South Adams High School in 1974. She married Virgil L Osborne on April 19th, 1975. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1989. She was blessed with a second love, David Sharp, who she married on Oct. 6, 1991. LouAnn had three children, Amy (Brad) Benner, Amboy, Mathew (Morgan) Osborne, Clay City, and Caitlin (Aaron) Wilson, Amboy. She had five grandsons that she loved beyond measure, Cooper Osborne, Zeek Wilson, Zander Wilson, Zachary Wilson, and Zavier Wilson. She has a special mother in law, Sandra (Randy) Husmann, Nyona Lake and brother in law, Brian Kitts. LouAnn worked as a meat cutter at Amboy Market, a babysitter, and a vision therapist. No matter what she did, she loved to talk with people and help others. She was very active in her church, especially the Children’s Ministry and Community Outreach. She was a quilter, a cook, a gardener, and most importantly a wife, mother, and mimi. She loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart and was devoted to her husband David and her family. She was happiest when she was serving others, especially children, and loved each one like they were her own.
