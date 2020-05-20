Born to Olen Alonzo and Janice Louise Jones, Lori Lyn Jones made her entry into this world on June 16, 1970. Her entry was much like what the rest of her life would be—a struggle. Caught in the birth canal for approximately ninety minutes, her body was deprived of life-giving oxygen and caused damage to the fine motor parts of the brain. The parts of the brain that were damaged most severely were those that control voluntary muscle movement—the key to walking and talking along with a host of other functions we all take for granted.
Then came the diagnoses. Brain damage…mental retardation…and the one that would eventually take her life forty-nine years later, cerebral palsy. But Lori never let her identity be dictated by a label. She chose everyday to enjoy life to the fullest. Lori couldn’t go where she wanted, but she enjoyed where she went. She visited at least 35 states, dipped her toes in the Pacific and Atlantic, and swam in the Gulf of Mexico. She loved visiting with family and friends. She had eight brothers and sisters: Donna (Robert) Lepkojus, Jackie (Michael) Lane, Ronny Jones, Rebecca Jones, Lisa Jones, Kevin Dean Jones (deceased), and Michael (Randi) Jones. She also had four nieces and five nephews.
Lori especially loved crying babies and her “grandmothers”—not just her grandmothers, but anyone fitting that general description. Her spirit was vibrant and a force with which to be reckoned. Her love of music was all-encompassing, but found its roots in songs about her Savior, Jesus Christ, and the home He has prepared for her. While immensely enjoying all things feminine, she would best be described as a quintessential “daddy’s girl.”
The end of her life came with no less struggle than the beginning, her body forgetting how to accomplish tasks she had spent a lifetime honing. Her fight for life was lost when her body neglected to perform involuntary functions upon which her life was dependent. Specifically, her body stopped digesting food. Just before 7:30 on the morning of April 30, Lori exhaled her last earthly breath, took the hand of her Savior, and was given a personal tour of that which she had anticipated so long—Heaven.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, at Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser, IN, at noon.
Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.
