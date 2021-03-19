Lori Ann Owen, 52, of Anderson, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Marion on Tuesday, February 25, 1969, to Bryce and Doris (Howell) Owen.
Lori graduated from Mississinewa High School and was a huge Notre Dame fan. She had the heart of a servant, who reached out to anyone who had a need and made sure it was met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.