Loretta Lynn Blackwell, 54, Marion, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, December 1, 1966, to Tandy and Esther (Adams) Caudill. She was a graduate of Marion High School.
Visitation is from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm with Loretta’s funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
