Loretta Jean Ebert, 93, died peacefully Saturday morning, October 3, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Sweetser, IN. She was born March 28, 1927, at Cannonsburg, PA, to the late Gus and Ruth Evelyn (Tarr) Harris. Loretta was employed at Osborne Paper Company for 10 years and retired from General Tire after 34 years. She enjoyed playing cards, especially canasta and Ole Saul. Loretta loved going to garage sales and sitting outside on her porch. She married Frank Fitzjarrald, he preceded her in death on September 7, 1977. She then married Richard Ebert, who preceded her in death on September 18, 2007.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Bonnie (Danny) Tabor, Fairmount; Gloria (Bill) Wyrick, West Columbia, TX; and Carol (Charles) Brown of Sweetser; 3 Step-daughters, Diane Herres, Marion; S. Jean Webb, Anderson; and Vicki (Randy) Stirm, Lafayette; grandchildren; Melissa Rogers, Terry Tabor, James “Billy” Wyrick, Christinna Vines, Shanna Turner-Kemper, Jennifer Harris, Brian Herres, Lorrayne Wise, Brandi Goble, Taylor Stirm and Brenton Stirm; 18 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, special nieces, Billie Sue Wilson and Becky Shugart; and special friend Nancy Hunter.
Loretta was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Chris Sexton; 2 brothers, Bob and Donald Harris; sister, Ruth Hardacre; 2 half-sisters, Ruby Smith, and Elizabeth “Libby” Speicher; and great-granddaughter, Amber Pulley.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to College Park Chapel, Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave. Marion, Indiana 46953, where on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, there will be a visitation held from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., then on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. there will be a funeral service being officiating by Pastor Ron Forsythe. Interment will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Huntington County, IN, directly following the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Loretta to Kindred Hospice, 1476 W. 18th St., Rochester, IN 46975, or in care of the funeral home.
Special thanks are given to the following staff at Kindred Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Loretta. Nurses, Julie and Randall; aides, Bridgette and Sabrina; chaplains, Steve and Ron; and social worker, Robin, along with all of the other staff.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
