Loretta I. Brooks, 94, of Berne, Indiana, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior at 6:42 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Swiss Village in Berne, Indiana.
A service to celebrate Loretta’s life will follow at Swiss Village at 2 p.m. on, Feb. 4. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.
Preferred memorials: Berne Church of the Nazarene 604 Sprunger St. Berne, N. 46711
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
