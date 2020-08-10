Lorene Miller, 83, Brownsburg, passed away in her home at 8:52 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Thursday, December 31, 1936, to Arthur and Lillian (Hillen) Reisdorph.
Lorene graduated from Mississinewa High School and attended Taylor University and Marion College. Lorene worked as a secretary for Allison Transmission. She was a member of College Wesleyan Church, was on the elder board for West Morris St. Free Methodist Church, and on the board of WBCA- Wesleyan Bible Conference Association. She founded the Ichthus Chapter- Danville, attended Bible Study Fellowship, and hosted many community and church events. She was a business woman who invested in rental properties and health care facilities, established numerous scholarship funds, and founded a medical clinic in Burundi Africa in memory of her late husband, Donald Cheesman, which is still in operation today. Lorene loved to travel nationally and internationally, hosted many family events and embraced and nurtured relationships with her five brothers and family. She was an accomplished seamstress and cook, devoted friend, and loving spouse to her three late husbands.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra (Lloyd) Showalter of Fishers, Darla (Chris) Mitchener of Brownsburg, Dawn (Dwight) Robertson of Aurora, CO; son, David (Kerry) Cheesman of Kokomo; 14 grandchildren: Heather (Eric) Dubach, Daniel (Jenny) Showalter, Ashley (Aaron) Lipina, Lindsay (Peter) Luttrull, Dara (Charlie) Marquis, Dreyson (Shiloh) Robertson, Nathaniel Cheesman, Katrina Cheesman, Nicholas Cheesman, Brianna Cheesman, Kiersten Mitchener, Alyse (Tanner) Gunn, Heidi Mitchener, and Evan Mitchener; 17 great-grandchildren and two on the way; four brothers: Lynn Hieb, Lee (Susan) Hieb, Neil (Brenda) Hieb, Jere (Dee) Hieb; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hieb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur (Lillian) Reisdorph; birth mother, Ellen (Reisdorph) Hieb; her first husband, Donald Cheesman; 2nd husband, Maurice Burns; 3rd husband, Earl F. Miller; a brother, Verl Hieb; and sister-in-law, Deborah Hieb.
The family will receive visitors from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at College Wesleyan Church, 200 East 38th Street, Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Lorene's life will begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to "FORGE-Kingdom Building Ministries", forgeforward.org/give or World Gospel Mission c/o Lorene Miller Memorial Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
