Loren Michael Rinker, 72, died Nov. 26 at his residence.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec.1, at Keplinger Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
