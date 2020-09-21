Loren Harvey "Harve" Watkins, 85, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 1:35 pm, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born May 16, 1935 in Lagro, Indiana, to Lawrence Watkins and Agness (Rinearson) Schnar.
Harve was a 1953 graduate of Lagro High School and a US Army veteran. He married Nancy Lou Cole in Madison, Indiana on October 18, 1958; she died March 28, 2020. He retired from Dana Corporation in Marion. Harve enjoyed antiquing, playing cards, and going to garage sales and flea markets. He was a jack of all trades.
He is survived by three children, Tena Herron of Wabash, Tobin Watkins of Lucas Lake, Florida, and Amy Maples of Wabash, eight grandchildren, Chad Morris of Wabash, Lesley (Chad) Nelson of LaFontaine, Indiana, Trent (Kelly) Watkins of Panama City Beach, Florida, Travis (Chuck) Watkins of Destin, Florida, Tyler (Ashley) Watkins of Southport, Florida, Jamie (Mike) Kuzemka of Bloomington, Indiana, Aleese Maples of Panama City Beach, and Mescha Watkins of LaFontaine, and 11 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents, son, Troy Watkins, four brothers, and two sisters.
Graveside services will be private. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Remembrance Mausoleum at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
The memorial guest book for Harve may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
