Loren E. Thurman, 96, of rural Hartford City, IN, (Washington Twp.- Blackford County) passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on Wednesday, August 20, 1924, in Washington Twp., Blackford County. He married Anna Lorraine Puckett on April 21, 1946 in Upland, IN. Loren was a graduate of Van Buren High School in1941 and then went to Indiana Business College. He retired from the Exchange Bank of Warren where he had been Vice President, Loan Officer, and on the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Ft. Wayne, Gideons, and Masonic Lodge in Van Buren. He was a salesclerk for Ellenberger’s Auctioneers. Loren was a Blackford County farmer for many years, he was an active member of the Oak Chapel Church and enjoyed spending time in the shop. Loren was a current resident of Heritage Pointe in Warren.
He will be sadly missed by his Daughter - Judith Wilson, Port Charlotte, FL, Sons - Richard L. (Barbara) Thurman, Hartford City, IN, Ed (Rhonda) Thurman, Hartford City, IN, Sister - Barbara McQueary, Wabash, IN, Sister in Laws- Minevia Thurman, Marion, IN, Shirley Puckett, Marion, IN, Donna Stanley, Arizona, Brother in Law- Gerald Turner, Van Buren, IN, 11 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and several Nieces & Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Wife - Anna Lorraine (Puckett) Thurman Father - James Ollie Thurman, Mother - Hazel (Thornburgh) Thurman, Brothers - Edgar Thurman, Noble Thurman, Alfred Thurman, Byron Thurman, Kenneth Thurman, and Sister - Genevieve Turner.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy -H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, IN. 46792 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will follow at Glancy- H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 2:00 PM with Pastor Al Soultz officiating. Interment will follow in the Grant Memorial Park in Marion.
Preferred memorials: Gideons International PO Box 1 Berne IN 46711 or Oak Chapel Church 1335 Jadden Rd. Marion, IN. 46953
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we ask that while in the funeral home please practice social distancing.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
