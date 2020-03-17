Lora Jean Grabow, 80, passed away on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020, at home. Lora was born in Fairmount on Feb. 26, 1940, to the late Orville and Maria Lawson.
On Jan. 10, 1958, she married Dale Grabow. They celebrated 62 years of marriage this year. Lora and Dale had five children and she enjoyed being able to stay home and take care of them. She also enjoyed researching her family tree, crocheting, antinquing, visiting yard sales, and she was a master solitaire player.
Lora is survived by her husband, Dale, Converse; four children, Teresa Gilbert, Converse, Lorene (Brent) McClure, Kokomo, Don Grabow, Converse, and Lisa (Tom) Dennison, Converse; two sisters, Brenda (Tom) Nolder, Fairmount, and Bonnie (Denny) Mason, Monticello; brother, Ronnie (Sue) Lawson, Frankton; six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Maria; son, Dale Grabow; two sisters, Eddine Bingham and Lorene Fridal; and four brothers, Ralph, Rocky, Loren, and Carl Lawson.
In accordance with Lora’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements for Lora have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 South Main Street.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
