Lonell Johnson, age 57, passed away on May 20, 2021. He is survived by his children Amber (Gabe) Manpig, Dontae Lindsey, Sharral Johnson, Raven Johnson, Katrina Johnson, Keylon Johnson, Lonell Johnson Jr., his siblings Josephine Johnson, Virginia (Ronald) Drake, Cleo (Veta) Johnson, Kathy (Tony) Piatt, Joyce (Lamont) Turner and also survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
Preceded in death by his son Jarvis Johnson, his mother and father Lucille Johnson and Cleo Johnson Sr. his siblings Robert Johnson, Shirley Evans.
