Lola Jane (Shook) Bentley, 75, of Rockport, TX passed away peacefully on July 5,2020 at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital, Corpus Christi, TX.
She was born on April 3,1945 in Peru, IN to the late Lowell and Isabell (Crane) Shook. She graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1963 and received a bachelor's of education from Ball State University in 1967. Despite her strong desire to teach in Texas, she accepted her first job with North American Van Lines in Fort Wayne. Launching a thirty year career as an Estimate Representative with national moving companies in Kansas and Houston, Texas. Upon retiring, she moved to Rockport, Texas where she had lived for the past 23 years. Lola was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and enjoyed spending her retirement making new friends and playing Bunco.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 24 years, James Bentley, Rockport, TX; stepsons, Scott (Vicki) Bentley and Kelly (Carla) Bentley; stepdaughter, Connie Noonan and two grandchildren. Her sisters: Ann (Erhardt) Ballschmidt, Amboy, IN; Joan Rondot, Peru, IN; Barbara Brown, Rochester, IN. Lola was beloved by her nieces and nephews: Michael (Teresa) Hierholzer; Diane (Nancy) Di Cicco; Maggie (Lisa) Givan: Samuel (Sally) Hazelett; and Paula (Ed Persinger) Snodgrass. Along with multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Lola is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Isabell Shook; niece, Deborah Cunningham; nephews, Greg Hazelett and Charles Hazelett.
Lola will be greatly missed by all who her knew and loved her. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.