Lois Virginia (Haynes) Miller, 94, of Wabash, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation in LaFontaine. She was born on November 17, 1926, in Wabash County, to the late George F. and Pearl (Milliner) Haynes.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash. Burial will follow at the LaFontaine IOOF Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.