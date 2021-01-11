Lois “Nanny” Asher, 98, of Marion, passed away quietly in her sleep on December 31, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1922, to Blanche and Curtis Bales in Corbin, Kentucky. She was the second child in her family of six children. She grew up during the “Great Depression” and began her adult life during World War II. During the war, Nanny worked at Farnsworth where she supervised the manufacture of “secret” radio parts for the war effort. Near the end of World War II, she began writing to Inman Asher, “One of the good ones”. Once Inman returned from the war, they were married shortly after. Nanny continued to love and enjoy her family, raising two sons, John and Jerry Asher.
As Nanny continued through her life through retirement, she fostered a love of working in her flower beds, traveling with her Inman, and loving her family. They traveled to various places in the United States, enjoying their lives together. In 1968, she met her Janie “Byrd”, her first grandchild. She and Byrd were often together and shared many special moments with each other. As time went on, Nanny had more grandchildren, Amber, John, and Jerod, who were all very special to her. In 1985, her love passed away. After Inman’s passing, she continued loving on her family, traveling with siblings and friends, and working in her flower beds.
