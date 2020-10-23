Lois Mae Butcher, 96, of Gas City, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 5:34 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Born in Marion on Tuesday, December 18, 1923, Lois was the daughter of the late Charles and Mammie (Follis) Rennaker. She had spent most of her life in Marion before moving to Gas City a short time ago.
On April 20, 1946, Lois married the love of her life, Lewis Edward Butcher, Sr., with whom she shared 67 years together before his passing on July 13, 2013. She faithfully served him and their family as a homemaker. Lois especially enjoyed the times she and Lewis went fishing and bowling together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.